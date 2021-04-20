BYU Football Offers Fisher Ingersoll

On Monday night, the BYU football staff offered Fisher Ingersoll out of American Fork High School. Ingersoll, who plays both wide receiver and defensive back for the Cavemen, is already committed to the BYU baseball program. I had a chance to catch up with Fisher to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Last season, Ingersoll was one of the top receivers in the state. He ranked eighth in receiving yards with 1,142. You could argue, however, that his year at defensive back was even better. Ingersoll had six interceptions last season, which was tied for tenth in the state of Utah. He also played with great physicality and instincts - he forced multiple fumbles, disrupted plays as a pass rusher, and finished plays with open-field tackles. "BYU is recruiting me as an athlete," Ingersoll said. "But [I would] probably play defense if I end up going there." You can check out Ingersoll's junior film below.

Ingersoll's recruitment is unique. Not only does he have to choose between schools, he has to balance two sports. Ingersoll says his plans to potentially play both sports are still up in the air. "I’m not sure how the two sports are going to work out," Ingersoll said. "I still time to decide what’s going to happen with that, just very blessed for this opportunity!"

As a football player, Ingersoll already holds an offer from Utah State. He also hears from Nevada, Nebraska, and UCLA. On which deciding factor will be the most important in his recruitment, Ingersoll said, "The main factor in [my] recruitment process is going somewhere where there is a brotherhood, and a very tight bond with players and the staff."

BYU's staff is comfortable with players participating in multiple sports at BYU. Jaren Hall and Matt Bushman have played both football and baseball for the Cougars, and BYU signed Koa Eldredge in 2020 as a dual-sport athlete.

