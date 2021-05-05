BYU Offers Grad Transfer OL Jalen Guerrero

BYU had a breakout season on the offensive side of the ball last season. Zach Wilson, who was recently taken with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, attracted most of the national attention with his record-breaking season. However, BYU's offensive line was a major driver behind BYU's dominant 2020 campaign. Heading into next season, BYU will be without three of the five starters from last season - Brady Christensen, Tristen Hoge, and Chandon Herring. All three former starters have found new homes in the NFL.

While trying to replace three starters, BYU is seeking additional help along the offensive line via the transfer portal. On Wednesday, BYU offered New Mexico State grad transfer offensive lineman Jalen Guerrero. Shortly after receiving the BYU offer, I caught up with Guerrero to get an update on his recruitment.

Since entering the transfer portal on April 20, Guerrero has received offers from Utah State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, ULM, and Fresno State among others. Guerrero tells me that Fresno State, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, and ULM are the schools contacting him the most.

Guerrero, who has two years of eligibility remaining, hopes to study business at his next stop.

On the most important factors in his recruitment, Guerrero said, "A good family atmosphere with teammates who like to get after it and win games." Guerrero is listed at 6'6 300 pounds, he played right tackle during his career at New Mexico State. You can check out Guerrero's highlights here:

Guerrero plans to announce his college choice over the next few weeks, he told Cougs Daily that he will make his decision before the 15th of May.

