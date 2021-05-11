BYU Football Offers Keionte Scott

On Monday, BYU offered Keionte Scott out Snow College. Scott, a defensive back who prepped at Helix High School in California, signed with Snow College as part of their 2020 signing class. I had a chance to catch up with Scott to get an update on his recruitment and talk his most recent offer from BYU.

When Keionte was at Helix High School, former BYU great Jan Jorgensen reached out and gave him a chance to play at Snow College. Scott's decision to go the JUCO route has paid off. One year later, Scott is hearing from BYU, Oregon State, San Diego State, Western Kentucky, UTEP, and SUU.

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford is Scott's main recruiter at BYU. Scott tells me that he has been in touch with BYU and Coach G since mid April.

Scott has connections to BYU beyond the Snow College coaching staff. Keionte is close friends with BYU running back Miles Davis - Davis saw playing time as a true freshman last season. Scott describes Davis as a "friend I call my brother that I've known since I was little." Davis congratulated his lifelong friend on Twitter following the news:

On the most important factors in his recruitment, Scott said, "I really just want a place where I can come in and continue my education while playing the game I love." Scott added that he hopes his school of choice will be able to help him fulfill his lifelong goal of playing in the NFL.

"I’m already adjusting very well to Utah scene," Scott said. "The transition [to BYU] would not be a big change for me."

On the field, Scott is a well-rounded defensive back. He can play man coverage, he has experience in zone coverage, and he is a capable open-field tackler. You can check out his Snow College highlights here:

If Scott elects to use his free year of eligibility available thanks to COVID-19, he will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at his school of choice for the 2022 college football season.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI