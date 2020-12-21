BYU Football Offers Micah Wilson

While BYU's coaching staff prepares for the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF, they are also knee-deep in recruiting. The old college football adage is true, recruiting never stops. After signing 16 players during the early signing period last Wednesday, BYU has turned most of their attention to the class of 2022.

Micah Wilson is one of the most recent players in the 2022 class to receive an offer from BYU. In case you were wondering - yes, Micah Wilson is the younger brother of BYU QB Zach Wilson and BYU LB Josh Wilson. Micah is coming off a state championship run at Corner Canyon where he amassed 133 tackles as junior. I caught up with Micah to discuss his recruitment and recent offer from BYU.

Micah tells me that BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is the coach that contacts him the most. Remember, Kalani was very influential in the recruitment of Zach Wilson and BYU was the first school to offer Josh Wilson. Zach Wilson's success at BYU has been well documented, and Josh Wilson has already cracked the two deep at linebacker as a true freshman. BYU has been wildly successful with the first two Wilson brothers, and they threw their hat in the ring for the third Wilson brother on Saturday:

Listed at 6'2 195 pounds, Wilson projects as a linebacker at the next level. Similar to his brother Josh, Micah diagnoses and disrupts plays at a very high level. You can check out his junior film here:

Micah tells Sports Illustrated that his two older brothers "love their BYU experiences as well as all of the people they have met there." Unsurprisingly, Micah doesn't have a decision timeline since the 2022 early signing period is still one year away.

