BYU Football Offers OL Dylan Rollins

Casey Lundquist

Montana isn't known as a recruiting hotbed. In fact, it's been seven years since a player from Montana signed with an FBS program according to 406 MT Sports. It appears, however, that the Montana FBS recruiting drought will end in 2021 with Offensive Line prospect Dylan Rollins. Rollins holds FBS offers Air Force, Central Michigan, Oregon State, Nebraska, and now BYU.

Rollins was recently named on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020. 

So how does a player from Montana become the first player in years to attract so many FBS offers? Well, his frame certainly helps. Listed at 6'5 280 lbs., Rollins fits the mold of an FBS OL with room to put on more weight. In particular, he fits the mold that BYU has looked for in their OL prospects. The other attribute that stands out about Rollins is his 81" wingspan. 

SI All-American recently did an in-depth scouting report. Here's what they had to say about Rollins:

"Frame: Tall with great length and some muscle development. Room to add mass and strength throughout.

Athleticism: Comes off the football well with pad level and leverage components as run blocker. Long stride covers ground in a hurry. Efficient mover who can get to assignment in space as needed. Chip-and-go ability, too.

Instincts: Gritty line prospect with desire to get opponents dirty. Appears to play with high motor throughout the whistle. Effective as kick out or pulling player. Tough to disengage against.

Polish: Lines up at guard and tackle with success at each spot. Wide base off the snap with good pop and extension regardless of play call. Some redirection ability present, hinting at right tackle ceiling. Not a lot of experience pass setting on the edge.

Bottom Line: Rollins is a long and lean offensive line prospect with comfort at more than one position and on the move. He can play a brawling style in the phone booth or execute in space as a puller or second-level player. The pass set will need work, especially if he’s to kick out to tackle, but with patience and some added mass there could be multi-year college starter potential."

