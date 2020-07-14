SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dylan Rollins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Dylan Rollins
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 278 pounds
School: Missoula (Mont.) Sentinel
Schools of Interest: Considering Montana, Montana State and Air Force, among others.

Frame: Tall with great length and some muscle development. Room to add mass and strength throughout. 

Athleticism: Comes off the football well with pad level and leverage components as run blocker. Long stride covers ground in a hurry. Efficient mover who can get to assignment in space as needed. Chip-and-go ability, too. 

Instincts: Gritty line prospect with desire to get opponents dirty. Appears to play with high motor throughout the whistle. Effective as kick out or pulling player. Tough to disengage against. 

Polish: Lines up at guard and tackle with success at each spot. Wide base off the snap with good pop and extension regardless of play call. Some redirection ability present, hinting at right tackle ceiling. Not a lot of experience pass setting on the edge. 

Bottom Line: Rollins is a long and lean offensive line prospect with comfort at more than one position and on the move. He can play a brawling style in the phone booth or execute in space as a puller or second-level player. The pass set will need work, especially if he’s to kick out to tackle, but with patience and some added mass there could be multi-year college starter potential.

