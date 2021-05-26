BYU Football Offers QB Issac Wilson, Younger Brother of Zach Wilson

In February, BYU extended an offer to 2024 quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson. Isaac is the younger brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Josh Wilson (BYU linebacker), and Micah Wilson (BYU LB commit). Isaac Wilson has impressed along the camp circuit in recent months, and he is on his way to being a highly-touted recruit.

When Zach Wilson signed with BYU in 2018, he was not a national recruit. He was a three-star recruit whose recruitment only took off before his senior season. Zach proved talent evaluators wrong when he went on to become the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now that talent evaluators are familiar with the Wilson name, they likely won't make the same mistake with Isaac.

You can check out his freshman film below. He played junior varsity last season and backed up USC signee Jaxson Dart.

Even though BYU extended the offer in February, Isaac didn't hear about the offer until Tuesday.

"I just found that I was offered a scholarship from BYU 3 months ago. My dad felt it was best to wait to tell me, until the time was right. Thank you Kalani Sitake & Coach Roderick for believing in me. I have so much more to prove but I am so grateful for the opportunity." - Isaac Wilson

As his Dad mentioned, Isaac has made a lot of progress over the last few months in the camp circuit. You should check out a few of his highlights here:

The 2024 class is years away, but Isaac Wilson will be one of BYU's top targets until the 2024 signing day. BYU has landed the first three Wilson boys, and they will have their work cut out for them if they want to land the fourth.

