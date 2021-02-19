BYU Football Offers Vega Ioane

It didn't take long for BYU's new offensive line coach to hit the recruiting trail. Darrell Funk has extended two new OL offers since he was hired two weeks ago. BYU offered Vega Ioane this week. I had an opportunity to catch up with Vega to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Ioane, who has been contact with BYU over the past few weeks, holds competing offers from Cal, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Arizona State among others. On his first impression of Coach Funk, Vega said, "Coach funk was pretty cool, he seemed like a chill guy, he knew exactly what to say to get my attention and get me hyped about BYU."

On the most important factors in his recruitment, Vega listed two things: academics and the coaching staff. "I’m trying to be at a place where the staff wants me to be there and can coach me up constantly," Ioane said.

Ioane doesn't have any direct connections to BYU, but he does have family in Utah that follow both BYU and Utah very closely.



With just under a year until signing day, Ioane doesn't have a set decision timeline.

