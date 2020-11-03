SI.com
BYU Football: OL Trey Bishop Commits to BYU While on Mission

Casey Lundquist

Trey Bishop is an offensive line prospect from Cumberland, Maryland. Bishop is currently serving a mission and will be returning home in June of 2021. On Monday night, Bishop announced his commitment to BYU, presumably as a preferred walk-on. Listed at 6'6 295 lbs., Bishop has the frame that BYU has recruited along the offensive line. 

Out of high school, Bishop held offers from the likes of Howard, Morehead State, Davidson, and Bryant among others. Instead of committing to one of the schools that offered him a scholarship and signing a letter of intent, Bishop left to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in June of 2019.

Trey Bishop Headshot
Photo Credit: Trey Bishop Twitter

Now, Bishop will be part of the BYU football program once he gets home. You can check out his high school highlights below:

There's a lot to like about Bishop's game as a preferred walk-on. He has room to add weight on his 6'6 frame and he is really physical. BYU has had a lot of success with their walk-on program under head coach Kalani Sitake. Players like Dax Milne, Baylor Romney, and Tyler Allgeier arrived at BYU as preferred walk-ons before earning full-ride scholarships.

