BYU Football Players Preview New Uniform Combinations on Social Media

Various players took to social media to preview BYU's new uniform combinations.
Last season, I had the opportunity to sit down with Billy Nixon who was BYU Football's Equipment Manager and the man behind the BYU Equipment twitter account that gained a lot of traction last season. Since then, Billy has been promoted to the Executive Coordinator of Player Experience and Equipment Operations. 

When we talked last November, we talked about the balance between tradition and variety with BYU uniforms, the player's involvement in the decision making process, and alternate uniforms. I also asked Billy what the process would look like if BYU wanted to add another helmet color, you can listen to his answer in the video above.

Months later, BYU added two new helmets to their uniform combinations. In addition to the traditional white helmet, BYU will wear a royal helmet and a navy helmet in 2021.

Before the new helmets were released, BYU did a photoshoot to feature the new uniform combinations. Yesterday, various BYU football players posted those pictures on social media and previewed some of the new uniform combinations. You can check out their posts below:

Jacob Conover - QB

Masen Wake - FB/TE

George Udo - DB

Caleb Christensen - DB

Keanu Hill - WR

Miles Davis - RB

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - QB

Harris LaChance - OL

Payton Wilgar - LB

Carter Wheat- TE

Jacques Wilson - DB

