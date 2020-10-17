BYU Football: Position Grades Against Houston

BYU is 5-0 for the first time since 2008. Today, let's look at every position group and give them a grade for their performance against Houston.

Quarterback: A+

In my opinion, Zach Wilson played the best game of his career against Houston. Wilson threw for four touchdowns, 400 passing yards, and he added 40 rushing yards. Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter. His touchdown pass to Dax Milne to go up by two scores was magnificent.

Running Backs: C+

Tyler Allgeier ran for 25 yards on 10 carries and Lopini Katoa ran for 11 yards on 3 carries. Coming into this game, Allgeier was averaging more than eight yards per carry.

Wide Receiver: A+

When was the last time a BYU receiver put together a performance like Dax Milne had against Houston? Milne had 184 receiving yards, 9 receptions, and 3 touchdowns.

Tight Ends: B+

Isaac Rex made a few nice plays against Houston. He had two receptions for 55 yards.

Fullbacks: A

Masen Wake played another fantastic game at fullback. Wake had a touchdown reception that caught the attention of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Offensive Line: B

BYU's offensive line was not as dominant against Houston as we've seen in other games this season. James Empey played but was not 100%. BYU is eager to welcome back Tristen Hoge.

Defensive Line: B

It was a tale of two halves for the BYU defense. BYU's defensive line stepped up in a major way in the fourth quarter. Zac Dawe's sack to force a punt in the fourth quarter was one of the most pivotal plays of the game.

Linebackers: B+

BYU's linebackers were relatively quiet last night. Payton Wilgar, Isaiah Kaufusi and Keenan Pili settled in midway through the second half.

Defensive Backs: A

BYU's cornerbacks stepped up in a major way when BYU opted to play more man coverage in the second half. Chris Wilcox played like a true lockdown corner and Keenan Ellis broke up a pass to force a turnover on downs.

Special Teams: A+

Jake Oldroyd had one of the most beautiful onside kicks I have ever seen. Ryan Rehkow pinned Houston inside their own 10 yard line on multiple occasions.