BYU Football: Position Grades Against Louisiana Tech

BYU is 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Today, let's look at every position group and give them a grade for their performance against Louisiana Tech.

Quarterback: A+

Zach Wilson essentially played a perfect game against Louisiana Tech. Wilson accounted for five touchdowns, 325 passing yards, and 43 rushing yards. Wilson is playing quarterback at a level that BYU fans haven't seen since Max Hall and John Beck.

Running Back: B

Tyler Allgeier played an efficient game on Friday night. Allgeier ran for 93 yards on 10 carries. Katoa was less efficient against the Bulldogs than he was in the first two games - Katoa ran for 23 yards on 11 carries. It's worth noting that some of Katoa's best runs were brought back by holding penalti

Wide Receiver: A-

Gunner Romney is playing at a very high level right now - he had over 100 receiving yards for the third time this season. Dax Milne and Neil Pau'u played well with 89 yards and 61 yards respectively

Tight Ends: B+

Carter Wheat saw his first significant targets in a BYU uniform - he did not disappoint. Wheat made a nice grab on a beautiful throw from Wilson for a 22-yard touchdown.

Fullbacks: A

Masen Wake played a fantastic game at fullback. Check out his pancake block on Tyler Allgeier's long touchdown run that was eventually overturned.

He also set the tone in the second half with this reception:

Offensive Line: B+

BYU's offensive line played another good game on Friday night. However, they were called for a few holding penalties bringing their grade down to a 'B+'.

Defensive Line: A-

Newcomer Tyler Batty accounted for three sacks against the Bulldogs. Batty has the potential to be a star at defensive end for years to come. Batty will start to see more and more playing time as the season progresses.

Khyiris Tonga was a man amongst boys last night.

Linebackers: B+

BYU's linebackers have been consistently good for the Cougars in 2020. I would like to see this group create a few more takeaways over the next few weeks.

Defensive Backs: B-

Besides a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter that included some suspect tackling, BYU's defensive backs played a good game against the Bulldogs.

Troy Warner had his first interception of his BYU career when Louisiana Tech was starting to gain some momentum.

Special Teams: B

Jake Oldroyd has been perfect in 2020. Ryan Rehkow has been effective in limited action. I would like to see some more from BYU's return game.