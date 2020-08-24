SI.com
BYU Football Projected Depth Chart Against Navy

Casey Lundquist

Fall camp is officially over and BYU has started preparing for Navy. BYU will take on the Midshipmen two weeks from today. Here's my prediction for BYU's depth chart against Navy.

Let's get started!

Quarterback

Zach Wilson BYU Cougars Football
  1. Zach Wilson
  2. Jaren Hall OR Baylor Romney
  3. Sol-Jay Maiava

The backup Quarterback is always the most popular guy on campus. That might be especially true for the two eventual backup Quarterbacks in 2020. BYU is lucky to have three proven Quarterbacks on the roster, but only one guy can start. It appears Zach Wilson took the lion's share of the reps in last Thursday's scrimmage - I expect him to get the start against Navy.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa
Credit: BYU Athletics
  1. Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
  2. Sione Finau OR Jackson McChesney OR Hinckley Ropati

Coach Grimes told that media that two running backs have separated themselves from the rest of the group. I believe those two are Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier. However, Hinckley Ropati and Jackson McChesney are not far behind. Once Finau is cleared to return from his ACL injury, I expect him to be firmly in the mix.

In case you missed it, check out this throw and catch from Zach Wilson to Lopini Katoa during Thursday's scrimmage:

Wide Receiver

byu-football-navy-classic-uniform
  1. Neil Pau'u
  2. Keanu Hill
  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Chris Jackson
  1. Dax Milne
  2. Kody Epps

Experience gives Milne, Romney, and Pau’u the edge in week one. I expect all of these guys, especially Epps and Jackson, to see reps against Navy.

Tight End

Matt Bushman BYU Football against Utah Utes
  1. Matt Bushman
  2. Isaac Rex

Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during media availability in the Spring and has carried that momentum into fall camp. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He is a  matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.

Offensive Line

USATSI_13327082_168390393_lowres

Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Mo Unutoa

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington OR
Keiffer Longson

Center
1. James Empey
2. Tristen Hoge

Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge 
2. Kieffer Longson

Right Tackle
1. Chandon Herring
2. Blake Freeland

BYU believes they have seven or eight players that could start along the defensive line. BYU's OL should be one of the strengths of this team.

Defensive Backs

byu-football-five-players-who-stood-out-at-spring-football-Troy-Warner

Cornerback 1
1. Shamon WIllis OR
D'Angelo Mandell OR Keenan Ellis OR Chris Wilcox (If cleared)

Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Malik Moore

Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. George Udo

Hybrid

1. Kavika Fonua
2. Micah Harper OR George Udo

Cornerback 2
1. Troy Warner
2. Isaiah Herron OR Micah Harper OR Hayden Livingston

BYU has been shuffling around the defensive backs. I think they will put their best tacklers on the field against Navy to defend the triple option. Of all the position groups, I feel the least confident in projecting the defensive backfield.

Linebackers

byu-football-2020-linebackers-the-good-the-bad-the-ratings-Isaiah-Kaufusi

Linebacker 1
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Keenan Pili

Linebacker 2
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa

In this projection, I assumed BYU would run a 4-2-5. They could run a 4-3 against Navy. Either way, I expect four down lineman against Navy. In my opinion, there are multiple guys on this list that need to be on the field if BYU truly wants their best 11 on the field. I would include Isaiah Kaufusi, Kavika Fonua, Payton Wilgar, and Max Tooley on that list.

If you like highlights, here are Payton Wilgar's freshman highlights:

Defensive Line

Khyiris Tonga BYU Football Defensive Line

Defensive End 1
1. Seleti Fevaleaki OR Alden Tofa OR Gabe Summers

Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Atunaisa Mahe

Defensive Tackle
1. Lorenzo Fauatea OR
Bracken El-Bakri
 2. Gabe Summers OR
Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Defensive End 2
1. Zac Dawe
2. Tyler Batty OR
Alema Pilimai

I expect BYU will run mostly a four-man front in 2020. The pass rush will need to improve in 2020. However, BYU won't really have an opportunity to display an improved pass rush until their third game against Troy. 

