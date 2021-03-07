BYU Football: Puka Nacua Enters the Transfer Portal

Puka Nacua is one of the most highly-touted wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah.

On Sunday afternoon, reports surfaced that Washington wide receiver Puka Nacua had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Nacua, who signed with Washington in 2019 as a four-star recruit, is one of the most highly-touted wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah.

Puka’s older brother Samson, a wide receiver from the University of Utah, also entered the NCAA transfer portal a few weeks ago. It's unclear whether the brothers are committed to playing together at their next stops. However, BYU will try to recruit both brothers to Provo. In particular, Puka will become one of BYU's top targets.

Samson and Puka's older brother Kai was a star safety for BYU - he graduated in 2016 and has bounced around the NFL. Most recently, he signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Through two seasons (one of which was abbreviated due to COVID-19) at Washington, Puka had 319 receiving yards on 16 receptions and three touchdowns. He was in line to be one of Washington's top receivers this season.

In four seasons at Utah, Samson had 1,105 receiving yards on 82 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Samson has one year of eligibility remaining and he will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. Puka will have four years of eligibility remaining, he will also be eligible to play right away assuming the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule.

