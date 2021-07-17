BYU QB Jaren Hall Goes Viral in Video with Newborn Daughter

When BYU kicks off Fall camp in a few weeks, Jaren Hall will be competing for the starting job at quarterback. Outside of football, this Summer has been a very busy one for Hall and his family. On July 1, Jaren and his wife Bre welcomed a baby girl to their family.

Hall Goes Viral

Earlier this week, Bre posted a video of Jaren with the baby in the hospital that has gone viral on TikTok. As of the time of this article, it has over 15.3 million views and over 2.6 million likes. You can watch the video below.

Hall to Compete for Starting Quarterback Job

Jaren Hall will be competing against Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney for the starting spot. BYU offensive coordinator and QB coach Aaron Roderick recently said Hall will be "very tough to beat out" if he is healthy.

Hall looked very good as a Redshirt Freshman in limited reps. In 2019, he was 31/46 with 420 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added 139 yards on the ground averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hall was a true dual-threat QB for BYU. He missed the entirety of the 2020 season with a lower-body injury.

