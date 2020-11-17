BYU Football Recruiting November Hot Board

BYU's Executive of Recruiting, Jasen Ah You, was very transparent during his introductory press conference - the 2021 recruiting class will be very small because BYU is limited on scholarships. With that in mind, we'll focus on the last few targets ahead of the 2021 early signing period.

Notes

BYU has ten commits already in the 2021 recruiting class: Raider Damuni, Weston Jones, Kyson Hall, Ricky Wolfgramm, Elia Migao, Enoka Migao, Bentley Redden, Jovesa Damuni, Nathan Hoke, and Quenton Rice.

This list will include transfer targets

1. Raider Damuni - DB

Raider Damuni should be a household name throughout this recruiting cycle. Damuni is a DB out of Timpview High School and the son of Jack Damuni. Jack played Strong Safety for BYU in the 90's and is currently on the BYU staff as the Executive Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting. Raider Damuni committed to BYU in 8th(!) grade, but schools across the country have continued their pursuit.

Damuni is a BYU commit, but keeping that commitment is a top priority.

2. Logan Fano - DE

Logan Fano is a friend of Raider Damuni and a former BYU commit. Fano plays for Timpview, with Damuni, and committed to BYU along with Raider Damuni many years ago. Fano opened up his recruitment in January, but BYU is still in the running for Fano's services.

BYU made Fano's final four alongside Utah, Washington, and Oklahoma. BYU has gained a lot of momentum in Fano's recruitment over the last few months.

3. Jaxson Dart - QB

BYU was the first major school to offer Jaxson Dart. Now, Dart has offers from the likes of USC, TCU, and Arizona State among others. Dart is BYU's clear QB target in this class and they would be ecstatic to add another quarterback from Corner Canyon.

4. John Henry Daley - DL

John Henry is a DE out of Lone Peak High School and the younger brother of 2019 BYU signee, Michael Daley. BYU was the first to offer Daley, but Washington State, Stanford, UNLV, San Diego State, and Colorado State have followed suit. Daley registered 13 sacks as a Junior and he has surpassed 20 sacks as a Senior. He has the frame to become an effective pass rusher at the next level. BYU has been considered the leader in Daley's recruitment for months, but anything can happen in recruiting.

5. Dallin Havea - ATH

Dallin Havea is the brother of Drason Havea who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Havea plays on both sides of the ball and he could play anywhere from running back to defensive line in college. Havea has competing offers from the likes of Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force among others.

6. Siaki Ika - DT

Siaki Ika originally committed to BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class before decommitting and eventually signing with LSU. After playing his Freshman season at LSU and participating in a national championship run, Ika entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. With three years of eligibility remaining, Ika immediately became one of BYU's top targets this class. Many other schools are also competing for Ika's services including the University of Utah.

Ika has a great relationship with BYU's staff and he would fill the role that Khyiris Tonga has played for the past few years.

7. Targhee Lambson - RB

Targhee Lambson is a powerful running back from Timpview who has had a BYU offer for a few years. Lambson, who missed several games this year due to a knee injury, is now leading a Timpview offense to the 5A state championship game. Lambson also holds offers from New Mexico, Colorado State, and Idaho.

8. Bryson Reeves - DB

Bryson Reeves announced an offer from BYU this week. Reeves, who also holds offers from the likes of Boise State and Vanderbilt, is a 6'2 athlete that could play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. Based on BYU's recruiting philosophy, Reeves is most likely a defensive back offer.

9. Dylan Rollins - OL

Rollins is an offensive line prospect from Montana who holds offers from Oregon State, Utah State, and UNLV among others. Rollins is listed at 6'5 with room to add more weight, he fits the mold that BYU has recruited at offensive tackle.

