BYU Football Recruiting: Top Five Uncommitted Targets

Casey Lundquist

College football coaches normally travel to visit recruits during bye weeks. This year, however, is different as coaches are not allowed to visit players in person. This year, BYU will be recruiting virtually during the bye week as they prepare to wrap up the 2021 recruiting class. Signing day is just over month away and BYU has five targets atop their wish list.

John Henry Daley - DE

John Henry Daley has been the most dominant defensive player in the state of Utah this season. According to Maxpreps, Daley has 20.5 sacks this season. Daley's older brother, Michael, signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class. BYU has been in the lead for years ever since they offered Daley first. Now, schools like Stanford and Washington State are trying to make a late push for his services.

Dallin Havea - ATH

Dallin Havea is the brother of Drason Havea who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Havea plays on both sides of the ball and he could play anywhere from running back to defensive line in college. Havea has competing offers from the likes of Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force among others.

Logan Fano - DE

Logan Fano is the highest-rated defensive end prospect in the state of Utah according to 247Sports. Fano committed to BYU in eighth grade before re-opening his recruitment last January. Fano is good friends with current BYU commit Raider Damuni and BYU has gained momentum in his recruitment in the last few months. Fano's final four schools include BYU, Utah, Washington, and Oklahoma.

Jaxson Dart - QB

BYU was the first major school to offer Jaxson Dart. Now, Dart has offers from the likes of USC, TCU, and Arizona State among others. Dart is BYU's clear QB target in this class and they would be ecstatic to add another quarterback from Corner Canyon.

Siaki Ika - DT

Siaki Ika originally committed to BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class before decommitting and eventually signing with LSU. After playing his Freshman season at LSU and participating in a national championship run, Ika entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. With three years of eligibility remaining, Ika immediately became one of BYU's top targets this class. Many other schools are also competing for Ika's services including the University of Utah.

Ika has a great relationship with BYU's staff and he would fill the role that Khyiris Tonga has played for the past few years.

