BYU Football Recruits React to the Cougars' Victory over Boise State
Casey Lundquist
The BYU football program is basking in the glory of an 8-0 start, a top 10 ranking, and Zach Wilson Heisman hype. BYU recruits have also taken notice of BYU's dominance this season. I caught up with four BYU commits to get their reaction to BYU's dominant victory over Boise State:
Noah Moeaki - LB/TE Class of 2022
Noah Moeaki is the lone BYU commit in the 2022 class. Moeaki, who preps at American Fork, has early competing offers from Utah and Utah State.
"I’m so happy for Coach Sitake and the coaching staff. I was born in Boise, and have seen them play a lot growing up. I’ve never seen a team make BSU look like that on the blue turf before. The execution on both sides of the ball is impressive. I’m excited to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”
Raider Damuni - DB Class of 2021
While BYU was beating Boise State on Friday, BYU commit Raider Damuni was helping his team advance to the 5A state semifinals. Check out Damuni's game-sealing fake punt:
Damuni was busy during the game, but he was impressed by the final score: "I didn’t get a chance to watch the game but I did check the score after our game was done, and they are legit! Definitely made a statement and I’m excited to see how they finish the season."
Weston Jones - OL Class of 2021
Weston Jones lives in Ohio but he has made it a point to watch every game this season.
"It was an amazing game they definitely had a dominating win over a great team. They never let off the gas the whole game!"
Bentley Redden - TE/DE Class of 2021
Bentley Redden is an athlete out of California who preps at the same high school where Isaac Rex went to school. The Redden's are family friends with the Rex's. Redden was very complimentary of BYU's performance:
"I was super impressed with BYU's performance last night. Earlier in the week, I saw that they were actually picked to lose so I was hoping it would be a good game. The Cougs came out hard in the beginning but really turned it on in the second half. Zach Wilson has been super fun to watch and is having an amazing season. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney had some spectacular catches that kept some drives going. Also, Isaac Rex with two touchdowns was sweet. Isaac’s been balling out this season and it’s awesome to see him do this well. Also props to the defense for coming up with some big stops. The defensive line is looking super solid this year and have been great. Excited to see the Cougars go 8-0! They have a very good chance to go undefeated the rest of the season and it’ll be interesting to see where that takes them."