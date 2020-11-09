SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Recruits React to the Cougars' Victory over Boise State

Casey Lundquist

The BYU football program is basking in the glory of an 8-0 start, a top 10 ranking, and Zach Wilson Heisman hype. BYU recruits have also taken notice of BYU's dominance this season. I caught up with four BYU commits to get their reaction to BYU's dominant victory over Boise State:

Noah Moeaki - LB/TE Class of 2022

Noah Moeaki is the lone BYU commit in the 2022 class. Moeaki, who preps at American Fork, has early competing offers from Utah and Utah State. 

"I’m so happy for Coach Sitake and the coaching staff. I was born in Boise, and have seen them play a lot growing up. I’ve never seen a team make BSU look like that on the blue turf before. The execution on both sides of the ball is impressive. I’m excited to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”

Raider Damuni - DB Class of 2021

While BYU was beating Boise State on Friday, BYU commit Raider Damuni was helping his team advance to the 5A state semifinals. Check out Damuni's game-sealing fake punt:

Damuni was busy during the game, but he was impressed by the final score: "I didn’t get a chance to watch the game but I did check the score after our game was done, and they are legit! Definitely made a statement and I’m excited to see how they finish the season."

Weston Jones - OL Class of 2021

Weston Jones lives in Ohio but he has made it a point to watch every game this season.

"It was an amazing game they definitely had a dominating win over a great team. They never let off the gas the whole game!"

Bentley Redden - TE/DE Class of 2021

Bentley Redden BYU Football San Clemente

Bentley Redden is an athlete out of California who preps at the same high school where Isaac Rex went to school. The Redden's are family friends with the Rex's. Redden was very complimentary of BYU's performance:

"I was super impressed with BYU's performance last night. Earlier in the week, I saw that they were actually picked to lose so I was hoping it would be a good game. The Cougs came out hard in the beginning but really turned it on in the second half. Zach Wilson has been super fun to watch and is having an amazing season. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney had some spectacular catches that kept some drives going. Also, Isaac Rex with two touchdowns was sweet. Isaac’s been balling out this season and it’s awesome to see him do this well. Also props to the defense for coming up with some big stops. The defensive line is looking super solid this year and have been great. Excited to see the Cougars go 8-0! They have a very good chance to go undefeated the rest of the season and it’ll be interesting to see where that takes them."

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN College Gameday Discusses BYU's Path to the College Football Playoff

ESPN's College Gameday staff took an entire segment to discuss BYU's path to the playoff on Saturday morning.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 8-0 Start

A few national analysts like BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Officially Launches Zach Wilson's Heisman Campaign

Late Saturday evening, BYU Football officially launched Zach Wilson’s Heisman candidacy with the following tweet: “#W1LSONHE1SMAN.”

Max Clark

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to BYU vs Boise State

Get your gameday setup ready for BYU vs Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Improves to No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll

BYU has earned a spot in both major polls for nine consecutive weeks.

Casey Lundquist

The Most Difficult Game Remaining for Every Team Ranked Ahead of BYU

With only two games remaining on the schedule, BYU will need some help to move up in the polls.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's Dominant Victory over Boise State

National Analysts talk BYU's win over Boise State, Zach Wilson Heisman consideration, and a lot more.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Zach Wilson Interviewed on ESPN's 'The Wrap-Up'

BYU's Zach Wilson was interviewed on ESPN's 'The Wrap-Up' on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

No. 9 BYU Dominates No. 21 Boise State on the Blue

No. 9 BYU improved to 8-0 with a dominant victory over no. 21 Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Boise State Preview and Prediction

In a battle of undefeated Top 20 teams, who will keep the dream alive?

Joe Wheat