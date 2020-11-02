BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Boise State

BYU is 7-0 for the first time since 2001 as they prepare for a massive game against Boise State on Friday. BYU released their official depth chart against the Broncos:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

No surprises here. Zach Wilson, who was once committed to Boise State, will lead the Cougars against the Broncos on Friday night.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

The RB depth chart hasn't changed this season. Sione Finau has officially returned from injury, he is the third-string running back right now.

Fullback

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake was relatively quiet against WKU.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Gunner Romney played in the first half against WKU and sat out the second half for precautionary reasons. Having Romney back in the rotation will be a huge boost for this WR group.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Isaac Rex played another good game on Saturday night - Rex had four receptions for 31 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. Rex will continue to grow into a bigger role in this 2020 BYU offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Keanu Saleapaga

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington OR Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

3. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Tristen Hoge OR Chandon Herring

Right Tackle

1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

James Empey and Tristen Hoge were both available for BYU against WKU. Having both of them healthy against Boise State would be a big boost for BYU's offensive line.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper

2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played really well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Zayne Anderson went down with an injury late in the first half against Western Kentucky. Jared Kapisi is listed as his backup, Kapisi had his first interception in a BYU uniform against Texas State. According to Kalani Sitake, Anderson will be a gametime decision.

Kavika Fonua and Chris Wilcox did not play against WKU, both could be back against Boise State.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley

2. Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

Keenan Pili was dinged up on Saturday and didn't play against Western Kentucky. BYU hopes to welcome him back this week.



Jackson Kaufusi replaced Ben Bywater as the backup flash linebacker. Bywater is out for the season with a torn labrum. Josh Wilson made his first appearance on the depth chart as a backup mike linebacker last week - Wilson had one tackle against WKU.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua



Tyler Batty was also dinged up against WKU. Like Pili, BYU would love to welcome him back into the rotation.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

Hobbs Nyberg is officially listed as BYU's starting punt returner.

