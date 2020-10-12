BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Houston
Casey Lundquist
BYU is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 as they prepare to face Houston on Friday. BYU released their official depth chart against Houston:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
- Jaren Hall
Zach Wilson is piecing together a fantastic season at quarterback. Wilson didn't have his best game against UTSA, but he still threw for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 passing attempts.
Running Back
- Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
No changes here. However, Sione Finau could see his first action of the season against Houston.
Fullback
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has hurdled multiple players in 2020 and he is becoming a great threat in the running game at fullback.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Dax Milne and Gunner Romney have been the go-to receivers over the last few weeks, that probably won't change this week.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt
Isaac Rex and Carter Wheat are slowly becoming a bigger part of this 2020 BYU offense.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Harris LaChance
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Chandon Herring
2. Connor Pay
Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance
No changes on the offensive line depth chart this week. BYU will hopefully welcome back James Empey and Tristen Hoge this week. Coach Grimes told Greg Wrubell on Coordinator's Corner that Empey could have played in an emergency last week.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper
2. Isaiah Herron
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen
With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played well against Troy. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.
Micah Harper has been one of the most impressive newcomers this season. Harper is listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner. BYU's defensive backfield will face their toughest challenge so far against Houston.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Kavika Fonua
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater
Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Isaiah Kaufusi have been excellent for BYU. Max Tooley has also looked impressive when he has been on the field. Pepe Tanuvasa has been quiet since his breakout performance against Navy.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty
3. Fisher Jackson
BYU's defensive line wasn't as dominant against UTSA as they have been in other games this season. However, Game Summers had a very critical sack in the fourth quarter - Alden Tofa and Brack El-Backri also collapsed the pocket on that play.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow
Holder
1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Dax Milne
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Gunner Romney
