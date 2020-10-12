BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Houston

BYU is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 as they prepare to face Houston on Friday. BYU released their official depth chart against Houston:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

Zach Wilson is piecing together a fantastic season at quarterback. Wilson didn't have his best game against UTSA, but he still threw for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 passing attempts.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

No changes here. However, Sione Finau could see his first action of the season against Houston.

Fullback

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has hurdled multiple players in 2020 and he is becoming a great threat in the running game at fullback.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Dax Milne and Gunner Romney have been the go-to receivers over the last few weeks, that probably won't change this week.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Isaac Rex and Carter Wheat are slowly becoming a bigger part of this 2020 BYU offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Harris LaChance

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Chandon Herring

2. Connor Pay

Right Tackle

1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

No changes on the offensive line depth chart this week. BYU will hopefully welcome back James Empey and Tristen Hoge this week. Coach Grimes told Greg Wrubell on Coordinator's Corner that Empey could have played in an emergency last week.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper

2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played well against Troy. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Micah Harper has been one of the most impressive newcomers this season. Harper is listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner. BYU's defensive backfield will face their toughest challenge so far against Houston.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Kavika Fonua



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Ben Bywater

Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Isaiah Kaufusi have been excellent for BYU. Max Tooley has also looked impressive when he has been on the field. Pepe Tanuvasa has been quiet since his breakout performance against Navy.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea

3.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty

3. Fisher Jackson



BYU's defensive line wasn't as dominant against UTSA as they have been in other games this season. However, Game Summers had a very critical sack in the fourth quarter - Alden Tofa and Brack El-Backri also collapsed the pocket on that play.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Gunner Romney

