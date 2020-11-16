BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against North Alabama
Casey Lundquist
BYU is 8-0 for the first time since 2001 as they prepare for another game against North Alabama on Saturday. BYU released their official depth chart against North Alabama:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
- Jaren Hall
No surprises here. Zach Wilson is having a special season for BYU. BYU officially launched Zach Wilson's Heisman campaign last weekend. That video is embedded atop this article.
Running Back
- Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
The RB depth chart hasn't changed this season. Sione Finau has officially returned from injury, he is the third-string running back right now.
Fullback
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Gunner Romney and Dax Milne are forming a dynamic duo at wide receiver for BYU. When Boise State focused their coverage on Milne and Romney, Neil Pau'u stepped up with a few big catches in the first half.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt
Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Keanu Saleapaga
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
3. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge OR Chandon Herring
Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance
BYU officially named Clark Barrington the starter at left guard - there has been an "OR" by his name the last few weeks.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson OR Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper
2. Isaiah Herron
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen
With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played really well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.
Zayne Anderson went down with an injury late in the first half against Western Kentucky so Jared Kapisi started against Boise State. Kapisi and Anderson are listed as co-starters this week.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua
Tyler Batty has been dinged up the last few weeks. Batty, who currently leads the Cougars in sacks, would be a big boost to the BYU defensive line.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
Hobbs Nyberg is officially listed as BYU's starting punt returner.
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI