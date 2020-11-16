BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against North Alabama

BYU is 8-0 for the first time since 2001 as they prepare for another game against North Alabama on Saturday. BYU released their official depth chart against North Alabama:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

No surprises here. Zach Wilson is having a special season for BYU. BYU officially launched Zach Wilson's Heisman campaign last weekend. That video is embedded atop this article.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

The RB depth chart hasn't changed this season. Sione Finau has officially returned from injury, he is the third-string running back right now.

Fullback

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Gunner Romney and Dax Milne are forming a dynamic duo at wide receiver for BYU. When Boise State focused their coverage on Milne and Romney, Neil Pau'u stepped up with a few big catches in the first half.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Keanu Saleapaga

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

3. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Tristen Hoge OR Chandon Herring

Right Tackle

1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

BYU officially named Clark Barrington the starter at left guard - there has been an "OR" by his name the last few weeks.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson OR Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper

2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played really well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Zayne Anderson went down with an injury late in the first half against Western Kentucky so Jared Kapisi started against Boise State. Kapisi and Anderson are listed as co-starters this week.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley

2. Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua



Tyler Batty has been dinged up the last few weeks. Batty, who currently leads the Cougars in sacks, would be a big boost to the BYU defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

Hobbs Nyberg is officially listed as BYU's starting punt returner.

