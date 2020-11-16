SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against North Alabama

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 8-0 for the first time since 2001 as they prepare for another game against North Alabama on Saturday. BYU released their official depth chart against North Alabama:

Quarterback

  1. Zach Wilson
  2. Baylor Romney
  3. Jaren Hall

No surprises here. Zach Wilson is having a special season for BYU. BYU officially launched Zach Wilson's Heisman campaign last weekend. That video is embedded atop this article.

Running Back

  1. Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

The RB depth chart hasn't changed this season. Sione Finau has officially returned from injury, he is the third-string running back right now.

Fullback

  1. Masen Wake
  2. Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.

Wide Receiver

USATSI_14989715_168390393_lowres
  1. Neil Pau'u
  2. Kody Epps
  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
  1. Dax Milne
  2. Chris Jackson

Gunner Romney and Dax Milne are forming a dynamic duo at wide receiver for BYU. When Boise State focused their coverage on Milne and Romney, Neil Pau'u stepped up with a few big catches in the first half.

Tight End

  1. Isaac Rex
  2. Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Keanu Saleapaga

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson

Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
3. Connor Pay

Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge OR Chandon Herring

Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

BYU officially named Clark Barrington the starter at left guard - there has been an "OR" by his name the last few weeks.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson OR Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper
2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis

Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played really well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.

Zayne Anderson went down with an injury late in the first half against Western Kentucky so Jared Kapisi started against Boise State. Kapisi and Anderson are listed as co-starters this week.

Linebackers

Jack
1. Max Tooley
2. Pepe Tanuvasa

Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson

Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen

Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi

No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua

Tyler Batty has been dinged up the last few weeks. Batty, who currently leads the Cougars in sacks, would be a big boost to the BYU defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs

Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther

Hobbs Nyberg is officially listed as BYU's starting punt returner.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against North Alabama

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against North Alabama.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: What is the Likelihood that Teams Surrounding BYU in the Polls Win Out?

Which teams are most likely to lose that surround BYU in the polls?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Troy Warner Talks Relationship with Brother Fred Warner

Both Warner brothers are enjoying fantastic 2020 seasons.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Stays at No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll

BYU has earned a spot in both major polls for ten consecutive weeks.

Casey Lundquist

Where BYU Football Could be Ranked in the First College Football Playoff Ranking

We look at historical CFP rankings and give a range where BYU could be ranked on November 24th.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Recruiting: Top Five Uncommitted Targets

Signing day is just over month away and BYU has five targets atop their wish list.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Heisman Hype Video for Zach Wilson

BYU Football has officially launched the Zach Wilson Heisman campaign.

Casey Lundquist

Big Noon Kickoff Talks Zach Wilson and the Heisman Trophy

Matt Leinart talks about Zach Wilson and "Jim McMahon reincarnated."

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU Football's 8-0 Start

Watch highlights from BYU's undefeated start to the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the Polls During Bye Week

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist