BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against San Diego State

BYU is 9-1 after a devastating loss to Coastal Carolina. This week, BYU will host San Diego State in the final home game of the 2020 season. The Cougars released their official depth chart for San Diego State on Monday:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney

No surprises here. Despite the loss to Coastal Carolina, Zach Wilson is having a special season for BYU.

Jaren Hall is no longer listed on the depth chart. Hall was ruled out for the season with a hip injury.

Running Back

Tyler Allgeier Lopini Katoa

Tyler Allgeier has emerged as BYU's first-string running back. Allgeier ran very physically against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Fullback

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Gunner Romney is listed as a starter this week, but I would be surprised to see Romney against San Diego State. Romney left the game in the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina with what appeared to be a concussion.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat

Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Keanu Saleapaga

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

3. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Tristen Hoge

2. Chandon Herring

Right Tackle

1. Chandon Herring

2. Blake Freeland

Clark Barrington is another player that left the game against Coastal Carolina, he is also listed as a starter this week.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis

2. Micah Harper

3 Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played really well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Zayne Anderson went down with an injury late in the first half against Western Kentucky but returned to the starting lineup against Coastal Carolina.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley

2. Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua



Tyler Batty has been dinged up the last few weeks. Batty, who currently leads the Cougars in sacks, would be a big boost to the BYU defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

Hobbs Nyberg is officially listed as BYU's starting punt returner.

