BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Texas State

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 5-0 for the first time since 2008 as they prepare to face Houston on Friday. BYU released their official depth chart against Texas State:

Quarterback

  1. Zach Wilson
  2. Baylor Romney
  3. Jaren Hall

Zach Wilson is piecing together a fantastic season at quarterback. Wilson didn't threw for a career high 400 yards against Houston on Friday.

Running Back

  1. Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

No changes here. However, Sione Finau was available on Friday and he could see his first action of the season against Texas State.

Fullback

  1. Masen Wake
  2. Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has hurdled multiple players in 2020 and he is becoming a great threat in the passing game at fullback.

Wide Receiver

  1. Neil Pau'u
  2. Kody Epps
  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
  1. Dax Milne
  2. Chris Jackson

Dax Milne had a career night on Friday against Houston. Gunner Romney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Keanu Hill and Brayden Cosper will likely compete for the starting spot if Romney isn't able to go.

Tight End

  1. Isaac Rex
  2. Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Isaac Rex and Carter Wheat are slowly becoming a bigger part of this 2020 BYU offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen OR Mo Unutoa

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington OR Kieffer Longson

Center
1. James Empey OR Joe Tukuafu OR Connor Pay

Right Guard
1. Chandon Herring OR Keanu Saleapaga OR Tristen Hoge

Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

BYU didn't name any outright starters at offensive line this week.  The coaching staff might be trying to send a message after BYU had some struggles against Houston, especially in short-yardage situations.

Update: Kalani told the media that he expects Tristen Hoge back this week. James Empey is questionable.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper
2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis

Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.

Micah Harper has been one of the most impressive newcomers this season. Harper will miss the first half after being called for targeting against Houston - Harper is listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner. Chris Wilcox played a superb game against Houston on Friday. BYU's defensive backfield might not face another challenge as taunting as the one they faced against Houston.

Linebackers

Jack
1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa

Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Kavika Fonua

Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen

Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater

Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Isaiah Kaufusi had their moments against Houston but overall they have been excellent for BYU this season. Max Tooley has also looked impressive when he has been on the field. Pepe Tanuvasa has been quiet since his breakout performance against Navy.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty
3. Fisher Jackson

BYU's defensive line rebounded against Houston after struggling in the first half. Zac Dawe played arguably the best game of his career last Friday with a critical sack on third down to force a Houston punt in the fourth quarter.

Update: Kalani told the media that he expects Khyiris Tonga back this week.

Specialists

Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder
1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs

Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Gunner Romney

