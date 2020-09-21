BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Troy
Casey Lundquist
It's finally game week. BYU released their official depth chart against Troy:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
- Jaren Hall
Zach Wilson played well and did his job against Navy. However, BYU kept things very simple against the Midshipmen. Will BYU open up the playbook this week? Baylor Romney moves into the official backup QB role - Jaren Hall has battled injuries.
Running Back
- Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
Following the injury to Jackson McChesney, BYU really needs these running backs to stay healthy. BYU is also waiting for the healthy return of Sione Finau who tore his ACL last year. Jeff Grimes told Greg Wrubell on Coordinators' Corner that Finau is two or three weeks away from being cleared and could perhaps play earlier. Grimes also mentioned Kavika Fonua and Miles Davis as two guys that could fill in to build depth.
Full Back
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Kody Epps didn't travel to Navy due to a minor injury. Could he see his first action as a BYU Cougar on Saturday?
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Lane Lunt
After losing Matt Bushman for the season, Isaac Rex assumed the starting responsibilities. Lane Lunt moves into the backup tight end role.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Harris LaChance
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge
2. Connor Pay
Right Tackle
1. Chandon Herring
2. Blake Freeland
BYU's offensive line absolutely dominated the Midshipmen. Can this group be dominant again after a back-to-back bye weeks?
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. Hayden Livingston OR Micah Harper
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle OR Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Tavita Gagnier OR Jared Kapisi
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis
2. D'Angelo Mandell OR Caleb Christensen
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. Chaz Ah You
2. George Udo
The secondary will be tested against Troy. The Trojans have some athletic wideouts and a QB capable of making throws.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Kavika Fonua
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater
Pepe Tanuvasa looked great against Navy. What does his role look like against Troy who runs a completely different scheme than Navy?
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa
2. Tyler Batty
3. Fisher Jackson
Alden Tofa stands out on the list as he earned the starting spot at outside end. Tofa was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow
Holder
1. Hayden Livingston
2. Ryan Rehkow
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Dax Milne
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Gunner Romney
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI