BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Troy

It's finally game week. BYU released their official depth chart against Troy:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

Zach Wilson played well and did his job against Navy. However, BYU kept things very simple against the Midshipmen. Will BYU open up the playbook this week? Baylor Romney moves into the official backup QB role - Jaren Hall has battled injuries.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

Following the injury to Jackson McChesney, BYU really needs these running backs to stay healthy. BYU is also waiting for the healthy return of Sione Finau who tore his ACL last year. Jeff Grimes told Greg Wrubell on Coordinators' Corner that Finau is two or three weeks away from being cleared and could perhaps play earlier. Grimes also mentioned Kavika Fonua and Miles Davis as two guys that could fill in to build depth.

Full Back

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Kody Epps didn't travel to Navy due to a minor injury. Could he see his first action as a BYU Cougar on Saturday?

Tight End

Isaac Rex Lane Lunt

After losing Matt Bushman for the season, Isaac Rex assumed the starting responsibilities. Lane Lunt moves into the backup tight end role.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Harris LaChance

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Tristen Hoge

2. Connor Pay

Right Tackle

1. Chandon Herring

2. Blake Freeland

BYU's offensive line absolutely dominated the Midshipmen. Can this group be dominant again after a back-to-back bye weeks?

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. Hayden Livingston OR Micah Harper

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle OR Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Tavita Gagnier OR Jared Kapisi

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis

2. D'Angelo Mandell OR Caleb Christensen

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. Chaz Ah You

2. George Udo

The secondary will be tested against Troy. The Trojans have some athletic wideouts and a QB capable of making throws.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Kavika Fonua



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Ben Bywater

Pepe Tanuvasa looked great against Navy. What does his role look like against Troy who runs a completely different scheme than Navy?

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa

2. Tyler Batty

3. Fisher Jackson



Alden Tofa stands out on the list as he earned the starting spot at outside end. Tofa was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Hayden Livingston

2. Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Gunner Romney

