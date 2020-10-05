BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against UTSA
Casey Lundquist
BYU is 3-0 as they prepare for another game on Saturday. BYU released their official depth chart against UTSA:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
- Jaren Hall
Zach Wilson is piecing together a fantastic season at quarterback. Wilson will look to build on his JR campaign against UTSA.
Running Back
- Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
No changes here. However, Sione Finau could see his first action of the season against UTSA.
Full Back
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Quick shoutout to Masen Wake - he played really well against UTSA. Masen Wake had one of the most entertaining plays of the season when he hurdled a would-be tackler and broke a few more tackles before finally being dragged down near midfield.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Dax Milne and Gunner Romney have been the go-to receivers over the last few weeks, that probably won't change this week.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt
Carter Wheat was one of the biggest surprises last week against Louisiana Tech. Wheat had his first career touchdown catch and he added another critical catch for a third-down conversion. Wheat's performance earned him a spot on this week's depth chart.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Harris LaChance
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Chandon Herring
2. Connor Pay
Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance
No changes on the offensive line depth chart this week. BYU will hopefully welcome back James Empey and Tristen Hoge this week. Coach Grimes told Greg Wrubell on Coordinator's Corner their return could be "sooner rather than later."
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper
2. Isaiah Herron
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen
With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played well against Troy. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.
Micah Harper has been one of the most impressive newcomers this season. Harper is listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Kavika Fonua
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater
Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Isaiah Kaufusi have been excellent for BYU. Max Tooley has also looked impressive when he has been on the field.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty
3. Fisher Jackson
Did you know? Tyler Batty has four sacks on the season which is tied for the most by any player in the country. His performance has earned him a spots as co-starter at defensive end.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow
Holder
1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Dax Milne
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Gunner Romney
