BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against UTSA

BYU is 3-0 as they prepare for another game on Saturday. BYU released their official depth chart against UTSA:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

Zach Wilson is piecing together a fantastic season at quarterback. Wilson will look to build on his JR campaign against UTSA.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

No changes here. However, Sione Finau could see his first action of the season against UTSA.

Full Back

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Quick shoutout to Masen Wake - he played really well against UTSA. Masen Wake had one of the most entertaining plays of the season when he hurdled a would-be tackler and broke a few more tackles before finally being dragged down near midfield.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Dax Milne and Gunner Romney have been the go-to receivers over the last few weeks, that probably won't change this week.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Carter Wheat was one of the biggest surprises last week against Louisiana Tech. Wheat had his first career touchdown catch and he added another critical catch for a third-down conversion. Wheat's performance earned him a spot on this week's depth chart.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Harris LaChance

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Chandon Herring

2. Connor Pay

Right Tackle

1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

No changes on the offensive line depth chart this week. BYU will hopefully welcome back James Empey and Tristen Hoge this week. Coach Grimes told Greg Wrubell on Coordinator's Corner their return could be "sooner rather than later."

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper

2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played well against Troy. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Micah Harper has been one of the most impressive newcomers this season. Harper is listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Kavika Fonua



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Ben Bywater

Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Isaiah Kaufusi have been excellent for BYU. Max Tooley has also looked impressive when he has been on the field.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea

3.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty

3. Fisher Jackson



Did you know? Tyler Batty has four sacks on the season which is tied for the most by any player in the country. His performance has earned him a spots as co-starter at defensive end.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Gunner Romney

