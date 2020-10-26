BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Western Kentucky

BYU is 6-0 for the first time since 2008 as they prepare to face Wester Kentucky on Saturday. BYU released their official depth chart against Western Kentucky:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

Zach Wilson is piecing together a fantastic season at quarterback. Wilson was 19/25 for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

No changes here. However, Sione Finau saw his first action against Texas State and could slowly become a bigger part of the rotation. Despite seeing his 2019 campaign end early due to a torn ACL, Finau finished the 2019 season as BYU's leading rusher. A healthy Finau will be a big boost to the BYU RB room.

Fullback

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake put together another solid performance against Texas State.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Keanu Hill had his first career touchdown catch against Texas State. Hill and Cosper will need to make a big impact again this week if Romney is not able to go on Saturday.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat OR Lane Lunt

Isaac Rex had a career night on Saturday night - Rex had five receptions and 66 receiving yards including two touchdown catches. Rex will continue to grow into a bigger role in this 2020 BYU offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Keanu Saleapaga

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington OR Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey OR Joe Tukuafu

3. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Chandon Herring OR Tristen Hoge

Right Tackle

1. Blake Freeland OR Harris LaChance

After declining to name starters along the offensive line last week, BYU only named one starter this week. However, it's safe to assume that James Empey will also start if he is healthy.

Tristen Hoge was available for the first time since Labor Day on Saturday night.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper

2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Jared Kapisi had his first interception in a BYU uniform on Saturday. Kapisi has solidified role as a backup at safety.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley

2. Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

Keenan Pili was dinged up on Saturday and didn't play against Texas State. BYU hopes to welcome him back this week. The priority, however, will be to get him healthy for BYU's upcoming game against Boise State on November 6th. Pepe Tanuvasa made his first significant appearance since the Navy game.



Jackson Kaufusi replaces Ben Bywater as the backup flash linebacker. Bywater is out for the season with a torn labrum. Josh Wilson makes his first appearance on the depth chart as a backup mike linebacker.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua



Tyler Batty was also dinged up against Texas State. Like Pili, BYU would love to welcome him back into the rotation. Uriah Leiataua makes his first appearance on BYU's depth chart after he suffered an injury during fall camp.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Gunner Romney

Dax Milne is still listed as the starting punt returner. Hobbs Nyberg returned punts on Saturday, however, and he looked good in that position.

