BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Coastal Carolina
Casey Lundquist
BYU is 9-0 for the first time since 2001 as they prepare for a last-minute game against #18 Coastal Carolina.. BYU released their official depth chart Coastal Carolina on Friday:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
No surprises here. Zach Wilson is having a special season for BYU. BYU officially launched Zach Wilson's Heisman campaign a few weeks ago. That video is embedded atop this article.
For the first time this season, Jaren Hall is not listed on the depth chart. Hall was ruled out for the season with a hip injury.
Running Back
- Tyler Allgeier
- Lopini Katoa
Tyler Allgeier has emerged as BYU's first-string running back. For the first time this season, Allgeier is listed as the undisputed starter.
Fullback
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Masen Wake is quickly becoming a fan favorite at BYU. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Gunner Romney and Dax Milne are forming a dynamic duo at wide receiver for BYU. Keanu Hill was taken off the depth chart this week.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Carter Wheat
Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Keanu Saleapaga
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
3. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge
2. Chandon Herring
Right Tackle
1. Chandon Herring
2. Blake Freeland
There have been co-starters listed along the offensive line for the past few games. This week, BYU has labelled clear starters at every position.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis
2. Micah Harper
3 Isaiah Herron
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen
With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo has stepped in and played really well this season. Caleb Christensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.
Zayne Anderson went down with an injury late in the first half against Western Kentucky so Jared Kapisi started against Boise State. Kapisi and Anderson were listed as co-starters against North Alabama, Anderson is listed as the starter ahead of Coastal Carolina.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Tyler Batty OR Uriah Leiataua
Tyler Batty has been dinged up the last few weeks. Batty, who currently leads the Cougars in sacks, would be a big boost to the BYU defensive line.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
Hobbs Nyberg is officially listed as BYU's starting punt returner.
