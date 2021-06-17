BYU Football Releases Post-Spring Depth Chart

As part of its annual media day, BYU released a post-spring depth chart. It's important to note that this depth chart does not include players who will join the program for Fall camp. I give my initial reactions to the first 2021 depth chart below.

Quarterback

Baylor Romney OR Jaren Hall OR Jacob Conover

All eyes will be on the quarterback battle this Fall. Jacob Conover will be the popular newcomer that turned down Alabama to come to BYU, but don't forget about Jaren Hall. Hall was great in limited snaps in 2019. Baylor Romney is another reliable option who will make a push for the starting job.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

3. Miles Davis

Like we saw last season, both Allgeier and Katoa will see a lot of playing time again in 2021. Miles Davis makes the cut at running back. Davis has the potential to be great at BYU. Even though Allgeier and Katoa will take the lion's share of the carries, Davis could be athletic enough to find his way on the field.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps OR Hobbs Nyberg

Gunner Romney Brayden Cosper OR Kade Moore

Chris Jackson Keanu Hill or Terence Fall

Remember, this depth chart excludes the Nacua brothers who did not participate in spring ball. The biggest surprise on the WR depth chart is Chris Jackson. Jackson was named the outright starter coming out of Spring practices. Terence Fall is another name to watch, Fall is coming off an ACL tear that he suffered in November. Kody Epps was limited in the Spring.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Mason Wake Carter Wheat

Isaac Rex was simply fantastic as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Last season, there was a separate two-deep at tight end and fullback. The two positions were combined on the depth chart this season.

Don't forget about Dallin Holker - he did not participate in the Spring. Holker competed with Matt Bushman for a starting job when Holker was just a true freshman. Holker had 19 receptions for 235 yards as a freshman in 2018 before he left for his mission in Chile.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Keanu Saleapaga

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay

2. Campbell Barrington

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Brayden Keim

The biggest news? No "ORs" on the offensive line depth chart. BYU has a clear starting five heading into Fall camp. It's also good to see Keanu Saleapaga on the depth chart, he was unable to play last season.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

3. Jacques Wilson

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Talan Alfrey

3. Mitchell Price

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Dean Jones

4. Matt Criddle

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis

2. Isaiah Herron

3. Ethan Slade



Dime

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Micah Harper

3. Jacob Boren

Joker

1. Jared Kapisi

2. Dean Jones

3. Jason Money

4. Wes Wright

Nickel

1. George Udo

2. Javelle Brown

3. Jaylon Vickers

Have you ever seen so many secondary positions on a depth chart?

Not surprising, but Chaz Ah You and Malik Moore will be your starting safeties against Arizona. Newcomer Talan Alfrey is listed as the second-string strong safety behind Chaz Ah You. Dean Jones signed with BYU in 2020, he made the cut on the first two-deep.

Another surprise on this list is Javelle Brown. Brown has bounced around between positions during his time at BYU, but he is listed as the backup Nickel behind George Udo.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Uriah Leiataua

3. Alex Muti

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Morgan Pyper

3. Jackson Kaufusi OR Nick Nethercott

Rover

1. Max Tooley

2. Tavita Gagnier

3. Jackson Kaufusi OR Isaac Matua

Frodo

1. Ben Bywater OR Drew Jensen

Cinco

1. Josh Wilson

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Ben Bywater

Again, have you ever seen so many linebacker positions on a depth chart?

Not too many surprises as far as the individual players at linebacker. Most notably, in my opinion, is the Jack linebacker position. Given the names at that position, it appears that position will primarily used to pass rush.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Hunter Greer

3. Kade Pupunu

Defensive End 1

1. Tyler Batty

2. Alden Tofa

3. Alema Pilimai

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. Blake Mangelson OR Josh Larsen



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson OR Jacob Palu

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Fisher Jackson

3. Mike Petty

Tyler Batty, Lorenzo Fauataea, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atunaisa Mahe, and Uriah Leiataua are your outright starters along the defensive line. I expect Caden Haws and Gabe Summers to see a lot of playing time as well.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

Not many changes on the specialists depth chart.