BYU Football Releases Post-Spring Depth Chart
As part of its annual media day, BYU released a post-spring depth chart. It's important to note that this depth chart does not include players who will join the program for Fall camp. I give my initial reactions to the first 2021 depth chart below.
Quarterback
- Baylor Romney OR Jaren Hall OR Jacob Conover
All eyes will be on the quarterback battle this Fall. Jacob Conover will be the popular newcomer that turned down Alabama to come to BYU, but don't forget about Jaren Hall. Hall was great in limited snaps in 2019. Baylor Romney is another reliable option who will make a push for the starting job.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
3. Miles Davis
Like we saw last season, both Allgeier and Katoa will see a lot of playing time again in 2021. Miles Davis makes the cut at running back. Davis has the potential to be great at BYU. Even though Allgeier and Katoa will take the lion's share of the carries, Davis could be athletic enough to find his way on the field.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps OR Hobbs Nyberg
- Gunner Romney
- Brayden Cosper OR Kade Moore
- Chris Jackson
- Keanu Hill or Terence Fall
Remember, this depth chart excludes the Nacua brothers who did not participate in spring ball. The biggest surprise on the WR depth chart is Chris Jackson. Jackson was named the outright starter coming out of Spring practices. Terence Fall is another name to watch, Fall is coming off an ACL tear that he suffered in November. Kody Epps was limited in the Spring.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Mason Wake
- Carter Wheat
Isaac Rex was simply fantastic as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Last season, there was a separate two-deep at tight end and fullback. The two positions were combined on the depth chart this season.
Don't forget about Dallin Holker - he did not participate in the Spring. Holker competed with Matt Bushman for a starting job when Holker was just a true freshman. Holker had 19 receptions for 235 yards as a freshman in 2018 before he left for his mission in Chile.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Keanu Saleapaga
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay
2. Campbell Barrington
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Brayden Keim
The biggest news? No "ORs" on the offensive line depth chart. BYU has a clear starting five heading into Fall camp. It's also good to see Keanu Saleapaga on the depth chart, he was unable to play last season.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
3. Jacques Wilson
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Talan Alfrey
3. Mitchell Price
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Dean Jones
4. Matt Criddle
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis
2. Isaiah Herron
3. Ethan Slade
Dime
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Micah Harper
3. Jacob Boren
Joker
1. Jared Kapisi
2. Dean Jones
3. Jason Money
4. Wes Wright
Nickel
1. George Udo
2. Javelle Brown
3. Jaylon Vickers
Have you ever seen so many secondary positions on a depth chart?
Not surprising, but Chaz Ah You and Malik Moore will be your starting safeties against Arizona. Newcomer Talan Alfrey is listed as the second-string strong safety behind Chaz Ah You. Dean Jones signed with BYU in 2020, he made the cut on the first two-deep.
Another surprise on this list is Javelle Brown. Brown has bounced around between positions during his time at BYU, but he is listed as the backup Nickel behind George Udo.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Uriah Leiataua
3. Alex Muti
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Morgan Pyper
3. Jackson Kaufusi OR Nick Nethercott
Rover
1. Max Tooley
2. Tavita Gagnier
3. Jackson Kaufusi OR Isaac Matua
Frodo
1. Ben Bywater OR Drew Jensen
Cinco
1. Josh Wilson
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater
Again, have you ever seen so many linebacker positions on a depth chart?
Not too many surprises as far as the individual players at linebacker. Most notably, in my opinion, is the Jack linebacker position. Given the names at that position, it appears that position will primarily used to pass rush.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Hunter Greer
3. Kade Pupunu
Defensive End 1
1. Tyler Batty
2. Alden Tofa
3. Alema Pilimai
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. Blake Mangelson OR Josh Larsen
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson OR Jacob Palu
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Fisher Jackson
3. Mike Petty
Tyler Batty, Lorenzo Fauataea, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atunaisa Mahe, and Uriah Leiataua are your outright starters along the defensive line. I expect Caden Haws and Gabe Summers to see a lot of playing time as well.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
Not many changes on the specialists depth chart.