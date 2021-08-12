BYU Reportedly Schedules Future Games with Miami

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, BYU and Miami have scheduled a two-game series that will start in 2026.

Update: BYU confirmed McMurphy's report with an official announcement.

The first game will be played in Miami in 2026, the return game will be played in Provo in 2028. The last time the two teams met was in 1990 when BYU upset #1 Miami in Lavell Edwards Stadium. Ty Detmer's performance against Miami was the staple of his 1990 Heisman Trophy-winning season.

Last year, we wrote about five teams that we wanted BYU to schedule. Miami was one of the five teams we listed:

Speaking of historical wins, this September (remember, this was written in 2020) will mark the 30-year anniversary since Ty Detmer and BYU took down the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The all-time series between the two teams is tied at one win a piece. It's time to break the Ty, I mean tie.

BYU will face a very difficult road schedule in 2026. In addition to the road game at Miami, the Cougars will travel to Utah, Virginia Tech, and Stanford that season.

The 2028 home game against Miami is the fourth home game on BYU's 2028 schedule. The other scheduled home games include Ole Miss, Boise State, and Houston. BYU will also travel to Utah and Stanford that season.

