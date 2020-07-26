CougsDaily
BYU Football Set to Begin Fall Practices on Monday

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football is back tomorrow. BYU's Offensive Line coach Eric Mateos took to Twitter to confirm the news:

For those that can't see the embedded Tweet, it's worth reading:

"Playing OL is about ripping your opponent’s soul out and planting him into the beautiful soil of planet earth. The strength of the OL UNIT is the ultimate gang of the entire United States. God Bless the OL of America. Especially those that rep the Y. FOOTBALL IS BACK MONDAY!!"

Per NCAA rules, football teams can't start practicing until six weeks prior to their first game. BYU's first game technically doesn't start until October. That means that one of two things has happened:

  1. BYU will announce a scheduled game by tomorrow.
  2. BYU has received a waiver from the NCAA to begin practicing - this is most likely as Tom Holmoe mentioned that BYU had applied for a waiver. 

Last month, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger outlined the NCAA protocols when teams return to practice. There would be a six week period of fall practice. The six weeks would be broken up into two phases: "enhanced" summer training and preseason training. "Enhanced" summer training would be a two-week period where "athletes are allowed 20 hours a week for activities. That includes eight hours of strength training and film review, an hour walk-through practice each day and an hour of daily team meetings. Enhanced training has been compared to NFL OTAs, but players cannot wear helmets or pads during walk-throughs."

