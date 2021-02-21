NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Football: Seven Cougars Make PFF's Top 300 NFL Draft Big Board

Seven prospects is tied for seventh most in the country.
Author:
USATSI_15015531_168390393_lowres (2)

Pro Football Focus released their top 300 NFL Draft prospects and seven former BYU players made the cut. Seven prospects is tied for the seventh most in the country. Below is the list of college football teams with seven or more NFL Draft prospects on the PFF top 300:

School - No. of prospects in the PFF 300

1. Alabama - 12

2. Ohio State - 11

t-2. Georgia - 11

4. Michigan - 8

t-4. Notre Dame - 8

t-4. Texas - 8

7. BYU - 7

t-7. Oregon - 7

t-7. Florida - 7

t-7. USC - 7

Here are the seven BYU players that made the PFF big board and their corresponding ranking out of 300:

Zach Wilson - #2

From PFF: "Wilson possesses special arm talent and performed at an equally special level this past season. His lowest grade of the season still came in at 76.1."

Brady Christensen - #150

Christensen was a three-year starter at BYU after returning from his mission before the 2018 season. Christensen was recently named an AP first-team All-American, and he was also named a first-team All American by USA Today, ESPN, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and Pro Football Focus.

Brady Christensen will be the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since 2005.

Tristen Hoge - #249

Tristen Hoge was a highly-touted recruit when he signed with Notre Dame. He eventually transferred from Notre Dame to BYU and was a multi-year starter for the Cougars.

Khyiris Tonga - #251

There's been a handful of defensive ends drafted out of BYU over the past few decades, but Tonga is hoping to become the first true defensive tackle drafted out of BYU since Daren Yancey was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Dax Milne - #263

Milne led BYU in receiving in 2020 with 1,188 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Milne hopes to become the first wide receiver drafted out of BYU since Austin Collie was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.

Chris Wilcox - #282

When Wilcox signed with BYU, he was only a two-star recruit without any competing FBS offers. BYU's coaching staff (and specifically Ed Lamb) deserve the credit for identifying Wilcox's raw talent, and Chris deserves the credit for putting in the work to become an NFL prospect.

Matt Bushman - #283

Bushman's senior campaign was over before it even started when he suffered a season-ending injury during Fall camp.

