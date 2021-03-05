NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Football: Siale Esera Updates His Recruitment

Esera is a local 2023 prospect with a host of P5 offers.
BYU prioritized in-state recruiting in the 2021 class and it paid off when the Cougars signed players like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and John Henry Daley during the early signing period. Recruiting top in-state players will continue to be a priority for BYU, and the Cougars have already identified some of their top in-state targets in future classes. One of those players is Siale Esera who will graduate in 2023.

Siale is a linebacker/defensive lineman out of Timpview High School who already holds offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, BYU, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Utah State, and Virginia. Early in the recruiting process, he is hearing from Oregon, Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Oregon State, and Virginia the most.

Esera tells me that Stanford, BYU, and Oregon were his three dream schools growing up. Proximity is not his only connection to BYU - his Dad Peter is the Director of Executive Services at BYU.

On the most important factors in his recruitment, Esera listed academic prestige, environment/atmosphere, and school standards at the top of his list. Siale played a variety of position for Timpview's defense last season. He could play anywhere from linebacker to defensive line at the next level. You can check out his sophmore highlights below:

As a player from Timpview, Esera played alongside BYU signees like Logan Fano, Raider Damuni, and Cael Richardson this past season. Esera tells me that his former teammates turned BYU signees have already made their recruiting pitches, and it's a simple one: "They tell me to go to BYU," he said.

Given the competition BYU is up against, the Cougars are in for a battle if they want to land Siale's services. We are still a few years before Esera will sign with his school of choice. However, his proximity and family ties to BYU have the Cougars in a good position early on.

