BYU Football Signee Alex Muti on What He Brings to BYU

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of this interview with Alex Muti here.

Alex Muti signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. In signing with BYU, Muti was fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for the Cougars. BYU football is synonymous with the Muti family; Muti tells Sports Illustrated that his Grandma had season tickets at BYU for over 25 years. I had a chance to catch up with Muti before he moves to Provo in a few days.

On what Coach Lamb liked about his game, Muti said, "They liked my motor, they like that I play relentlessly. I'm more of an edge rush kind of guy...if the ball is all the way across the field I'm going to go for it."

On whether he prefers Linebacker or Defensive End:

"I don't have a preference at all, just as long as I'm edge rushing. As long as I'm hitting that QB, it doesn't matter where I'm coming from. 

On his experience at the Poly Bowl with other BYU commits, Muti said, "First off, I'd like to say thank you for even offering me to go the Poly Bowl. I know that's a big experience, many people want to go there - it's a great blessing. Even to see my future BYU players and play our last high school game together, it was great."

