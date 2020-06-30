BYU Football Signee Alex Muti on His Path to Provo

You can watch the second half of this interview with Alex Muti here.

Alex Muti signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. In signing with BYU, Muti was fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for the Cougars. BYU football is synonymous with the Muti family; Muti tells Sports Illustrated that his Grandma had season tickets at BYU for over 25 years. I had a chance to catch up with Muti before he moves to Provo in a few days.

Before we talked football, we had to discuss an incredible photo that Muti posted on Twitter a few months ago:

Muti took the time to explain the photo:

"As a person from Hawaii, I like to hunt...my friends we were doing nothing so we went hunting. We went up to the mountains and we let the dogs go - these dogs can run for miles. Once you hear them start to bark then that's how you know they caught something. So then you have to run through the bushes and hop over logs, it's a good workout...you gut it there, you put it on your back, and you walk it all the way back to where you were. It's a brutal workout let me tell you that."

Muti's main recruiter was Linebacker's coach Ed Lamb. On what it was like receiving an offer from BYU, Muti said, "That's a big blessing. Coming from an island that doesn't really get that much exposure. They [college coaches] usually check all the other islands so to know that a division one college came to see me and offer me, it was a big blessing."

