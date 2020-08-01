CougsDaily
BYU Football Signee Jacob Conover on His Recruitment to BYU

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the second half of this interview here:

The late Lavell Edward's pioneered a pass-heavy system that brought BYU Football to new heights. That system also created the perfect platform for a Quarterback factory - BYU Football history is full of great quarterbacks like Steve Young, Ty Detmer, and Jim McMahon. One BYU signee is aware of that history and hopes to continue the QB tradition at BYU. Jacob Conover, who signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class, is home from his mission and preparing to enroll at BYU. Conover was a four-star QB out of Arizona who always had a goal to play for BYU. I had a chance to catch up with Conover and talk about his recruitment to BYU.

Conover prepped at Chandler High School where his top target was current BYU WR Gunner Romney. Conover received competing offers from the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arizona State. After winning multiple state championships in high school, Conover graduated early and left for a mission to Paraguay. After the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, Conover was evacuated and returned home to Arizona. 

Now, Conover has a few months to prepare himself for spring practices next March - he plans to enroll at BYU in January.

Check out highlights from his junior season below:

