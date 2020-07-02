CougsDaily
BYU Football Signee Logan Pili is Excited to Play at Lavell Edwards Stadium

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of my interview with Logan Pili here.

When Logan Pili was making his college decision, he had some very close relatives he could turn to for advice. Logan's brother, Trajan, recently finished his career as a Defensive Lineman for BYU. Logan's other brother, Keenan, will be a RS Sophmore Linebacker in 2020 after a successful RS Freshman campaign. That's not all - Logan' brother-in-law is former BYU Tight End Moroni Laulu-Pututau. I had a chance to catch up with Logan and discuss his path to BYU and the insights that his brothers provided throughout the recruiting process.

On who his main contact was throughout his recruitment, Pili said, "My main recruiter when I did got offered was Coach Sitake and Coach Tuiaki. I was able to speak with them and connect with them. Later on I was able to connect with Coach Lamb and talk about Linebackers and what they see me as."

Pili locked down the recruiting process early. Before committing to BYU, he was hearing from a few different schools: "I was talking to a few schools but I went to one of the BYU practices and I knew that this was home. I've got both of my brothers there so I wanted to follow their footsteps - it's a family thing."

Pili will enroll at BYU after serving a mission in Samoa. He leaves in three weeks.

Once he returns home, Pili is excited to "live the dream" at Lavell Edwards Stadium:

"Honestly I'm just pumped to get on the field. Going to the field and watching my brothers it's like man they're really living that dream. I can't wait to get back and do the same thing."

