BYU Football Signee Logan Pili has Multiple Connections to the Program

When Logan Pili was making his college decision, he had some very close relatives he could turn to for advice. Logan's brother, Trajan, recently finished his career as a Defensive Lineman for BYU. Logan's other brother, Keenan, will be a RS Sophmore Linebacker in 2020 after a successful RS Freshman campaign. That's not all - Logan' brother-in-law is former BYU Tight End Moroni Laulu-Pututau. I had a chance to catch up with Logan and discuss his path to BYU and the insights that his brothers provided throughout the recruiting process.

When Pili turned to his brothers for advice, they mentioned the brotherhood that he would be part of at BYU:

"They were basically just telling me that the brotherhood is way different from every other college...[at] BYU it's a team thing, everyone knows each other, the coaches are great."

Pili played both Safety and Linebacker in high school. He is ready to play both for BYU: "Coach Sitake was telling me that they'll probably put me at Strong Safety when I get back from my mission. Then we'll see how things go. If not [safety], they'll probably put me at flash LB with coach Lamb and all those guys. Wherever they put me at I'm just ready to ball."

I asked Pili what differentiates his game from his brothers', he said, "I feel like I'm more aggressive...I've played on the line blitzing, going for the Quarterback, or just playing above. Being able to move to any position that helps my skillset."

