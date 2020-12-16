NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Football Signs Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.
Author:

Position: Tight End / Defensive End

School: San Clemente High School

Measurables: 6'5, 213 lbs.

Competing Offers: Arizona State, Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Nebraska, etc.

Star Rating: Rating Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/26/2020

Bentley Redden is the kind of player that coaches dream of at BYU. Redden plays both Defensive End and Tight End at a high level. His Dad, Matt Redden, was a Defensive End for BYU in early 90's. Redden is 6'5 with great athleticism - he could excel on both sides of the ball at the next level. BYU will try him at tight end when he gets to Provo. 

On top of that, he has a 4.3 GPA. BYU was Redden's first offer, but Redden received than 15 scholarship offers throughout the process. Today, Redden signed with BYU. Redden will enroll at BYU after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

After looking at his film, I think Redden could excel at either Tight End or Defensive End at the next level. Here a few things that stand out:

Tight End

Redden runs good routes and catches the ball away from his body making him a reliable target. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that coaches like his "catch radius on the offensive side of the ball given [his] size." He possesses all the tools to be a great pass catcher at the next level.

Another thing that stands out - Redden is a willing blocker. He has the frame to add weight and become a well-rounded Tight End at the FBS level.

Defensive End

Redden has great speed coming off the edge. His high motor and pursuit stand out on film which is one thing that college coaches frequently bring up about Redden's game. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches also like his spin move. Lastly, Redden is physical. He hits hard and doesn't shy away from contact.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

John Henry Daley

BYU Football Signs John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Logan Fano 2

BYU Football Signs Logan Fano

Logan Fano officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Bentley Redden BYU Football San Clemente

BYU Football Signs Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

USATSI_15223844_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Signs Isaiah Glasker

Isaiah Glasker signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Kyson Hall

BYU Football Signs WR Kyson Hall

Kyson Hall is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall.

Sione Hingano Headshot

BYU Football Signs OL Sione Hingano

Sione Hingano is an offensive lineman out of Arizona.

Jovesa Damuni Headshot

BYU Football Signs Jovesa Damuni

Jovesa Damuni is the cousin of fellow BYU signee Raider Damuni.

Dylan Rollins Headshot

BYU Football Signs Dylan Rollins

Dylan Rollins officially signed with BYU after committing to the Cougars last week.

Dallin Havea.jfif

BYU Football Signs Dallin Havea

Dallin Havea is the second Havea brother to sign with BYU in as many years.