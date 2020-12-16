BYU Football Signs Dallin Havea

Dallin Havea is the second Havea brother to sign with BYU in as many years.

Twitter @DallinHavea

Position: Linebacker & Defensive Line

School: Provo High School

Measurables: 6'3, 215 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/7/2020

Dallin Havea is the latest 2021 commit to sign with BYU. Dallin's brother, Drason, signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Havea is an athlete that plays both sides of the ball for Provo. He is a three-star recruit on 247 sports with offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force.

Havea's versatility stands out on film. Within the first minute of his highlights, you can watch him taking a hand off out of the backfield, catching a touchdown at Wide Reciever, intercepting a pass at safety, sacking the Quarterback coming off the edge, and pancaking a blitzing Linebacker in pass protection. You can check out his junior highlights below:

Havea suffered an injury as a senior that limited his availability. You can check out his partial senior highlights here:

Havea has multiple connections to BYU. His brother Drason will suit up for the Cougars after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His brother isn't his only connection to BYU; Dallin attends the same ward as BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake and would frequently see Kalani at church on Sundays before COVID-19 forced weekly church meetings to stop.

For Havea, BYU is unique "because it's a church school...there's not many schools where you can grow physically, intellectually, and spiritually." He also noted that the "coaching staff is unique at BYU. You can see [the connection] the coaches have with each of their players."

BYU believes Havea will end up at defensive line once he arrives on campus, assuming he can add the necessary weight required for that position. If he can add weight, the coaching staff is excited about the prospect of Havea becoming a very athletic three technique.

