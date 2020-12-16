BYU Football Signs John Henry Daley

Courtesty of Twitter @JohnHenryDaley1

Position: Defensive End

School: Lone Peak High School

Measurables: 6'4, 225 lbs.

Competing Offers: Stanford, Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/14/2020

BYU football just signed their most recent commit. John Henry Daley, brother of 2019 BYU signee Michael Daley, just committed to the Cougars on Monday. Daley is a Defensive End out of Lone Peak High School. BYU was Daley's first scholarship offer in March of 2019 - he picked BYU over offers from Washington State, Stanford, UNLV, and Colorado State.

Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley is a consensus three-star recruit. After his fantastic senior season, Daley went from a low three-star recruit to a high three-star recruit and he earned an offer from Stanford along the way.

Film Review

First and foremost, Daley will bring his pass rushing ability to BYU's defensive line. At 6-4, he has the length, physicality, and quickness to cause problems off the edge. Daley's game extends beyond his physical attributes - he uses a variety of pass rushing moves and a relentless motor to get to the Quarterback.

Daley is a really important piece of this 2021 BYU recruiting class. Check out his film below:

BYU signed a fantastic class at defensive end. Enoka Migao is a DE commit who holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon State. John Henry Daley is another commit, he led the state of Utah in sacks and had offers from Stanford and Washington State.

Both Fano and Daley will immediately serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after they graduate. Migao will play immediately.

