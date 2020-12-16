BYU Football Signs Jovesa Damuni

Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)

School: Ridgeline High School

Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: Utah State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/23/2020

Damuni is a Running Back from Ridgeline High School in Millville Utah and cousin of fellow BYU commit Raider Damuni. Jovesa's uncle is Jack Damuni who played for BYU in the 90's and is currently working at BYU as the Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. Damuni is a versatile athlete that could play on both sides of the ball - BYU has recruited him to play offense. Jovesa will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Jovesa is the brother of Levani Damuni who signed with Stanford as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Levani is currently a Sophmore Inside Linebacker for the Cardinal.

Jovesa held a competing offer from Utah State and was also hearing from Nevada and New Mexico. Damuni tells me that BYU's Running Back Coach, Harvey Unga, has been his main contact at BYU. Before committing, he was looking for the school "that would use his talents in the best way possible."

Listed at 5-foot-11 180 pounds, Damuni is an elusive back that uses his cutting ability to create space.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI