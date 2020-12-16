NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Football Signs Jovesa Damuni

Jovesa Damuni is the cousin of fellow BYU signee Raider Damuni.
Author:

Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)

School: Ridgeline High School

Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: Utah State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/23/2020

Damuni is a Running Back from Ridgeline High School in Millville Utah and cousin of fellow BYU commit Raider Damuni. Jovesa's uncle is Jack Damuni who played for BYU in the 90's and is currently working at BYU as the Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. Damuni is a versatile athlete that could play on both sides of the ball - BYU has recruited him to play offense. Jovesa will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Jovesa is the brother of Levani Damuni who signed with Stanford as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Levani is currently a Sophmore Inside Linebacker for the Cardinal.

Jovesa held a competing offer from Utah State and was also hearing from Nevada and New Mexico. Damuni tells me that BYU's Running Back Coach, Harvey Unga, has been his main contact at BYU. Before committing, he was looking for the school "that would use his talents in the best way possible."

Listed at 5-foot-11 180 pounds, Damuni is an elusive back that uses his cutting ability to create space.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

John Henry Daley

BYU Football Signs John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Logan Fano 2

BYU Football Signs Logan Fano

Logan Fano officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Bentley Redden BYU Football San Clemente

BYU Football Signs Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

USATSI_15223844_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Signs Isaiah Glasker

Isaiah Glasker signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Kyson Hall

BYU Football Signs WR Kyson Hall

Kyson Hall is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall.

Sione Hingano Headshot

BYU Football Signs OL Sione Hingano

Sione Hingano is an offensive lineman out of Arizona.

Jovesa Damuni Headshot

BYU Football Signs Jovesa Damuni

Jovesa Damuni is the cousin of fellow BYU signee Raider Damuni.

Dylan Rollins Headshot

BYU Football Signs Dylan Rollins

Dylan Rollins officially signed with BYU after committing to the Cougars last week.

Dallin Havea.jfif

BYU Football Signs Dallin Havea

Dallin Havea is the second Havea brother to sign with BYU in as many years.