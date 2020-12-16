BYU Football Signs Logan Fano

Credit: Timpview High School

Position: Defensive End / Linebacker

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Washington, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin,Oklahoma, Michigan, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star (4 star according to 247)

Commitment Date: 11/28/2020

BYU won a monumental recruiting battle when Logan Fano verbally committed to BYU in November. Fano, a defensive end prospect out of Timpview, chose BYU over Utah, Washington, Oklahoma, Virginia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin among others. Fano is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and a high three-star prospect according to a composite rating including 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.

Fano's commitment was the final chapter of a recruitment that started in 2016 - BYU was the first to offer Fano when he was in eighth grade. The BYU staff also offered teammate Raider Damuni at the same time and both players committed to the Cougars. Fano remained committed to BYU until January when he decided to open his recruitment and weigh all of his options.

BYU made Fano a top priority throughout the year even when Utah and Washington were seen as the favorites to land Fano's services. BYU has been gaining momentum in Fano's recruitment over the last few months and their efforts paid off when Fano committed to the Cougars. Fano will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Fano rushes the passer well, he can drop back in coverage, and he has great lateral quickness. Listed at 6'4, 230 lbs., Fano has great length with room to add weight. It's rare to find a rush end with Fano's size that can also drop back and be successful in coverage. Fano tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches have said "[they] like that I can play Defensive End but also get into coverage as well...and play Outside Linebacker." BYU loves versatility on defense, and that's exactly what Fano will bring to BYU's defense.

BYU signed a fantastic class at defensive end. Enoka Migao is a DE commit who holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon State. John Henry Daley is another commit, he led the state of Utah in sacks and had offers from Stanford and Washington State.