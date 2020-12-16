NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Football Signs Nathan Hoke

Nathan Hoke is the son of former BYU great, Chris Hoke.
Twitter@natehoke26

Position: Linebacker

School: North Allegheny High School

Measurables: 6'3, 225 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy, Central Michigan

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/3/2020

Nathan Hoke is the son of former BYU great, Chris Hoke. Hoke plays Linebacker and Running Back for his high school in Pennsylvania but he projects as either a Linebacker or Defensive Lineman at the next level. Hoke held offers from Central Michigan, Army, and Air Force among others before receiving an offer and committing to BYU. Hoke will enroll at BYU after serving a mission.

Listed at 6’3 225 lbs., Hoke is a physical player that has room to add more weight. In a class with very limited spots available, it's clear that BYU thinks highly of Hoke's game.

Hoke received the offer directly from BYU’s Head Coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake and Hoke played with each other during their entire tenure at BYU. Both arrived at BYU in 1994 and then served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After arriving home, they both used a redshirt year and graduated after Lavell Edward’s last season in 2000.

Chris Hoke played Defensive Line at BYU before an 11-year career in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hoke joins Jovesa Damuni as the second player to make a pledge to the Cougars this week.

