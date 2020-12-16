BYU Football Signs OL Sione Hingano

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chandler High School

Measurables: 6'5, 290 lbs.

Competing Offers: Idaho, Northern Arizona, SUU, Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 11/19/2020

BYU football just added another offensive lineman to their 2021 recruiting class. Sione Hingano, an offensive tackle prospect from Arizona, signed with BYU on Wednesday. Hingano will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Hingano committed to the Cougars only days after the Cougars offered the talented offensive line prospect. After reading the offer announcement, the early commitment is not surprising. Hingano has always considered BYU his dream school:

"First and foremost I would like to thank my heavenly father for the position I'm in, without him I wouldn't be where I am today. I want to say thank you for everyone who has helped me throughout this process, from my amazing coaches, parents, family, mentors, teachers and friends for your examples and support. With that being said, I am happy and excited to announce that I am committing to BYU!"

Rated a three star prospect by 247Sports, Hingano also holds offers from NAU, Weber State, and Southern Utah. BYU was Hingano's first major offer.

Listed at 6'5 290 lbs., Sione Hingano is a strong player with room to add more mass. Hingano made major improvements from his junior season to his senior season. Therefore, his offer sheet is not necessarily indicative of his talent. Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos made a late offer because they really like what Hingano brings to the table. BYU has a lot of talented players in the OL pipeline, Hingano's offer is evidence of their confidence in him.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI