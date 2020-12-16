BYU Football Signs Quenton Rice

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Faith Lutheran High School

Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Dixie State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/7/2020

Quenton is a Wide Receiver out of Faith Lutheran High School in Nevada. Rice received an offer from BYU a couple months ago and he has been maintaining frequent contact with the coaching staff. Rice is very familiar with BYU - his Father Rodney played DB at BYU from 1986-1988. Check out my interview with Quenton and Rodney from this Summer:

Quenton is relatively new to the game of football - last year was his first high school football season. It didn't take long, however, for college coaches to take notice of Rice's game. He holds offers from BYU and Dixie State, he also hears from Colorado, Northern Arizona, and Weber State. When I spoke with Rice over the Summer, he was listed at 6'1 185 pounds. Rice is up to 195 pounds as he prepares for his senior season in the Spring. Rice has good length but his speed stands out on film. Rice ran a 10.9 100M as a junior.

Rice's high school coach is Mike Sanford. BYU fans might recognize the name - he is the former UNLV Head Coach and he's also been the offensive coordinator at Utah and an assistant at Utah State. Sanford has been around some great receivers, and he really likes Rice's game. Coach Sanford said he would "offer [Quenton] in a New York second" if he was still coaching in the Mountain West. Coach Sanford noted Rice's ability to catch with his hands, his work ethic, and his rapidly improving route running. Most importantly, Coach Sanford noted that Rice's "best football is still ahead of him."

Rice preps in Nevada where they haven't played high school football this year. Here are a few of Quenton's highlights from a 7-on-7 tournament that he played in this Fall. Quenton's physical transformation from his junior season to his senior season is very notable:

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI