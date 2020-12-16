BYU Football Signs Raider Damuni

Position: Defensive Back

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/2/2017

Raider Damuni committed to BYU in 2016 when Kalani Sitake was a new head coach at BYU. Even though Damuni was committed to BYU throughout the recruiting process, he kept his mind open when schools like Oregon, Utah, Stanford, and Wisconsin came calling. On Wednesday, Damuni officially signed with BYU. Damuni will graduate early and serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Damuni is a high three star defensive back according to 247Sports, and he could be elevated to a four star recruit by the February signing day. Damuni is a special player with a nose for the football. During Timpview's run to the state championship, Damuni recorded multiple interceptions, a forced fumble which he returned for a touchdown, and a 60+ yard fake punt touchdown that sealed an upset victory over Brighton.

Keeping Damuni committed has been one of BYU's top priorities of the 2021 class. In the current recruiting climate, it's very hard to keep a player committed for 4+ years but that's exactly what BYU did. Damuni is talented enough to compete for early playing time when he returns home from his mission.

Damuni's teammate and lifelong friend, Logan Fano, also signed with BYU. Fano chose BYU over Utah, Washington, and Oklahoma among others.

