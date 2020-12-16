BYU Football Signs Ricky Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: Unkown

Ricky Wolfgramm has been a BYU commit for a few years now. On Wednesday, Wolfgramm put pen to paper and officially became a BYU Cougar. Wolfgramm is a defensive line prospect out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wolfgramm will suit up for BYU after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Check out Wolfgramm's senior highlights below:

