NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Football Signs Ricky Wolfgramm

Wolfgramm officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.
Author:

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: Unkown

Ricky Wolfgramm has been a BYU commit for a few years now. On Wednesday, Wolfgramm put pen to paper and officially became a BYU Cougar. Wolfgramm is a defensive line prospect out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wolfgramm will suit up for BYU after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Check out Wolfgramm's senior highlights below:

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Signs Ricky Wolfgramm

Wolfgramm officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

IMG_1807

BYU Football Signs Quenton Rice

Quenton Rice is the son of former BYU great Rodney Rice.

Elia Migao

BYU Football Signs Twins Enoka Migao and Elia Migao

Elia Migao and Enoka Migao officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

John Henry Daley

BYU Football Signs John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Logan Fano 2

BYU Football Signs Logan Fano

Logan Fano officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Bentley Redden BYU Football San Clemente

BYU Football Signs Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

USATSI_15223844_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Signs Isaiah Glasker

Isaiah Glasker signed with BYU on Wednesday.

Kyson Hall

BYU Football Signs WR Kyson Hall

Kyson Hall is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall.

Sione Hingano Headshot

BYU Football Signs OL Sione Hingano

Sione Hingano is an offensive lineman out of Arizona.