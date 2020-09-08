BYU Football: Statistical Leaders Against Navy

BYU played a near perfect game against Navy. The Cougars beat the Midshipmen by a score of 55-3. There were many outstanding individual performances that we'll highlight throughout the week, but these players led BYU in the major statistical categories:

Passing Yards - Zach Wilson (232 yards)

Passing Touchdowns - Zach Wilson (2 touchdowns)

Zach Wilson played a very good game against Navy. His only interception happened in the second quarter when Neil Pau'u tripped on a Linebacker's foot. The pass was accurate, but Pau'u wasn't able to maintain his balance and make the catch. Wilson played within the game plan and made the most of his 18 attempts.

Receiving Yards - Gunner Romney (134 yards)

Gunner Romney played like a go-to WR against Navy. After shaking off some rust on the first drive, Romney was BYU's best threat downfield and in the screen game.

Receiving Touchdowns - Gonner Romney and Lopini Katoa (1 each)

Rushing Yards - Tyler Allgeier (132 yards)

Allgeier took advantage of every opportunity against Navy. He had 132 rushing yards on only 14 carries.

Rushing Touchdowns - Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa (2 each)

Tyler Allgeier was great, so was Lopini Katoa. Katoa has a nose for the endzone that he put on display against Navy.

Tackles - Pepe Tanuvasa (8 tackles)

Pepe Tanuvasa played a fantastic game for BYU. His most memorable play happened around midfield when he stuffed Dalen Morris on fourth-and-short.

Sacks - Isaiah Kaufusi (2 sacks)

Isaiah Kaufusi played a great game. On one of his two sacks he forced a fumble that was ultimately recovered by the Midshipmen. BYU had five sacks as a team - a really impressive number against a triple option attack.

