BYU Football: Statistical Leaders through Eight Games

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 8-0 with an opportunity to improve to 9-0 with a game against North Alabama next Saturday. In most of their games thus far, the Cougars have been dominant. Here are BYU's statistical leaders through six games:

Passing Yards: Zach Wilson

Unsurprisingly, Zach Wilson leads the Cougars with 2,512 passing yards through eight games. Wilson has been spectacular this season. You can watch some of his best throws of the season here.

Passing Touchdowns: Zach Wilson

Wilson has 22 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions through eight games.

Rushing Yards: Tyler Allgeier

With each game, Tyler Allgeier has grown more and more into BYU's RB1. Allgeier has 710 rushing yards on 105 attempts - he also leads the team in yards per carry (min. 10 attempts) at 6.8 ypc.

Rushing Touchdowns: Tyler Allgeier

Both Tyler Allgeier has nine rushing touchdowns this season. Zach Wilson is not far behind - Wilson has rushed for eight touchdowns this season. For those of keeping track, that means Zach Wilson has accounted for 30 touchdowns and two turnovers.

Receiving Yards: Dax Milne

USATSI_14891753_168390393_lowres (1)

It's hard to remember the last time a BYU had a duo at wide receiver like Dax Milne and Gunner Romney. Dax Milne has 805 receiving yards this season meaning he is averaging just over 100 receiving yards per game.

Receiving Touchdowns: Dax Milne

Dax Milne has six touchdown receptions this season. 

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi

Isaiah Kaufusi leads BYU with 55 tackles this season. Keenan Pili was not far behind with 41 tackles - Pili sat out a few games with an injury. BYU's linebackers have been very good this season.

Sacks: Tyler Batty

Despite missing the last few games due to injury, Tyler Batty still leads the team with four sacks.

Interceptions: Troy Warner

Troy Warner has recorded two interceptions this season which are the first two interceptions of his career at BYU. Warner nearly had a third interception against Texas State.

Forced Fumbles: Isaiah Kaufusi

BYU has forced five fumbles as a team this season, Isaiah Kaufusi has forced three of those fumbles.

Passes Defended: Payton Wilgar

Payton Wilgar is one of my favorite players to watch, he has an uncanny ability to sneak into throwing lanes. Wilgar hasn't recorded an interception this season, but he has been awfully close on a few occasions. Wilgar leads the team with four passes defended.

