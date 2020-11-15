BYU Football Stays at No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll

After improving to 8-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Boise State, BYU was idle this weekend. BYU's 8-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for ten consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played one or two games while others have played eight games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season last weekend which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati BYU Indiana Wisconsin Oregon Miami Georgia Oklahoma State Marshall & Coastal Carolina NA (tie for 15) Iowa State Oklahoma Northwestern USC Liberty Texas Auburn Louisiana-Lafayette Tulsa

BYU also stay at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida Texas A & M Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Georgia Wisconsin Oregon Oklahoma State Marshall Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina USC Northwestern Auburn Liberty Texas North Carolina Louisiana Lafayette

BYU will host North Alabama on Saturday. The Cougars, of course, will need to take care of business in their final two games of the regular season. With only two games remaining on the schedule, BYU will need help from other teams to make substantial moves in the polls. According to ESPN FPI, the Cougars have the highest probability in the country to finish the regular season undefeated.

