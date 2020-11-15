SI.com
BYU Football Stays at No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

After improving to 8-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Boise State, BYU was idle this weekend. BYU's 8-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for ten consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played one or two games while others have played eight games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season last weekend which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Indiana
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Oregon
  12. Miami
  13. Georgia
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Marshall & Coastal Carolina
  16. NA (tie for 15)
  17. Iowa State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Northwestern
  20. USC
  21. Liberty
  22. Texas
  23. Auburn
  24. Louisiana-Lafayette
  25. Tulsa

BYU also stay at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Florida
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Georgia
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Oregon
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Marshall
  16. Iowa State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. USC
  20. Northwestern
  21. Auburn
  22. Liberty
  23. Texas
  24. North Carolina
  25. Louisiana Lafayette

BYU will host North Alabama on Saturday. The Cougars, of course, will need to take care of business in their final two games of the regular season. With only two games remaining on the schedule, BYU will need help from other teams to make substantial moves in the polls. According to ESPN FPI, the Cougars have the highest probability in the country to finish the regular season undefeated. 

